Grand Bahama mourns loss of veteran broadcaster Sabrina Brown Body

GRAND Bahama is mourning the loss of veteran broadcaster Sabrina Brown, a familiar voice on ZNS Northern Service, who died on March 8 after a long battle with cancer. She was 53.

Colleagues and residents have paid tribute to a journalist they described as passionate, community-minded and unwavering in faith.

Jay Philippe, a former colleague at ZNS 3 in Freeport, remembered her as a bright presence in the newsroom.

”She was a brilliant journalist and a leader in the Grand Bahama community,” he said. “Her passion and love for people is what I’ll remember most.”

Mr Philippe said Brown was among the first to welcome him when he joined ZNS in Freeport.

“She was more than just a colleague to me, she was truly a friend. She was one of the first persons to welcome me on June 18, 2018 on the very first day I entered the doors at ZNS. We built a strong friendship over the years,” he said.

Barbara Walkin, lead writer for Grand Bahama News, said Brown carried heavy responsibilities while continuing to work through her illness.

“She was more than a colleague; she was a living example of faith, wifehood, motherhood, friendship, and mentorship,” Ms Walkin said. “Though small in stature, she stood tall in courage, strength, and love.

“The life assignments she carried were not easy, many could not have borne them, but they were hers, and she carried them with remarkable grace and humility.”

Brown, a native of Pinder’s Point, began her career at the Freeport News before moving to ZNS Northern Service at the Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas. She later spent a brief period in the 1990s at Love97 Radio as a radio news reporter.

In 2003, she returned to ZNS Northern Service as a news reporter. Over the years, she rose to senior reporter and later editor. She later transitioned into marketing and eventually became Director of Radio.

Outside of broadcasting, Brown founded the Aim High Girls Club, a free programme aimed at empowering and guiding young girls.

Former educator Frazette Gibson said Brown’s death had brought deep sadness, especially in Central Grand Bahama where she grew up.

“Brown's death strikes with great sadness,” she said.

Ms Gibson described Brown as a talented former writer at the Freeport News who went on to enjoy a notable career at the Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas Northern Service as a broadcast journalist.

“She was community-oriented and embraced every news story with a professional yet personal touch. Her work with young people, in particular her initiatives for young girls, shaped future leaders.”

“She took on her health challenges with grace, extraordinary courage, and, more importantly, an unwavering faith in God.

“She was a strong leader who used her journalistic skills and platform to help strengthen our communities and her battle with illness to create awareness, and inspire others.

Ms Gibson, the FNM candidate for Central Grand Bahama, said Brown left a meaningful mark and would be missed.

Brown is survived by her husband, Duane Brown, and daughter, Tyla.