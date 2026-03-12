Man held on charge of failed robbery that ended in standoff with police

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN accused of an attempted armed robbery at a liquor store on Robinson Road that ended in a police standoff last week was remanded to prison.

Prosecutors allege that Jodly Francique, 20, armed with a 9mm pistol and wearing a mask, attempted to rob Zak’s Wholesale Liquor of cash and endangered the lives of Luc Telford and Fredrika Tassy at 11pm on March 5.

During the attempted robbery, a patron left the store and blocked the entrance with a vehicle, trapping the suspect inside.

When police arrived, they found the suspect approaching a western side door. Officers reportedly fired after he pointed the gun in their direction.

Although the defendant allegedly retreated further into the building, he surrendered to authorities after a brief standoff.

He was treated for gunshot injuries to his right arm and shoulder.

Francique was not required to enter a plea to attempted armed robbery and two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life before Acting Chief Magistrate Ancella Evans.

He was informed that his case will proceed to the Supreme Court by way of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI). He must apply for bail in the higher court.

Francique was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until service of his VBI on August 6.

Inspector Deon Barr prosecuted.