Munroe rejects Minnis claim that unexplained increases in MP's wealth goes unchecked

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

NATIONAL Security Minister Wayne Munroe yesterday rejected claims by former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis that unexplained increases in politicians’ wealth are not being investigated, insisting that authorities already have powers to examine financial activity — including bank accounts — without a person’s knowledge.

However, an anti-corruption advocate warned that if any such probes are happening, the public cannot see them, and that secrecy itself fuels doubt.

The clash followed remarks by Dr Minnis in the House of Assembly a week after the annual financial disclosure deadline. He questioned whether suspicious jumps in declared assets are ever scrutinised, saying some people enter politics with modest means but leave office with millions.

Dr Minnis pointed to his own declaration as an example, saying it had increased year over year, and argued that such changes should invite questioning.

“If we were a country of laws and enforcement, they should have called me in,” he said. “They should have called me in and questioned me as to how, explain how my assets had increased by millions of dollars, just like they should have called the individuals who moved from $50,000 to $3-$4 million. Until we deal with those matters, our country will continue to deteriorate.”

Responding, Mr Munroe said the disclosure system is designed to flag situations where an elected official’s net worth rises far beyond what could reasonably be earned on a fixed government salary, requiring them to account for the source of that increase.

He also questioned how Dr Minnis could know whether investigations were taking place.

“I don’t know how he knows there’s no investigations,” he said. “What he perhaps does not know is that there are powers for investigative powers to have a look at your bank account without you knowing, so I don’t know how he knows that there’s no investigation.”

Matt Aubry, executive director of the Organisation for Responsible Governance, said that while the law allows the Public Disclosure Commission to verify information submitted by public officials, the lack of transparency around the process leaves room for scepticism.

He said the legislation gives the commission the capacity to examine disclosures and raise concerns where necessary, including in cases of suspicious increases in assets. However, he noted that the process largely happens behind closed doors, if at all.

“If it all happens behind closed doors, and we don’t have clear and accurate reporting as to who’s reported in the appropriate timeline or some level of enforcement when the breaches have happened, then it becomes open for scepticism and doubt,” he said.

“If it is happening, folks may not know of it or believe that it is. And if it isn’t happening, then the sceptics become even further doubtful, and that doesn’t help anybody’s concept in being a part of the system.”

Mr Aubry also argued that The Bahamas’ public disclosure framework has long struggled to achieve its intended goal of ensuring transparency and public confidence that officials are not personally benefiting from their positions.

He said successive administrations have discussed revising the law to improve usability and introduce greater independent oversight, but such reforms have yet to be prioritised.

Outside Parliament yesterday, several MPs told reporters they had already filed their financial disclosures, including Prime Minister Philip Davis.




