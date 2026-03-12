Pinder: Only Bahamians should sell real estate

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

ONLY Bahamian passport holders should be allowed to sell real estate in The Bahamas, Central and South Abaco MP John Pinder said this week, calling for an immediate change in the law to bar foreigners and work permit holders from the industry.

Speaking in the House of Assembly on Tuesday, Mr Pinder said certain industries should be reserved exclusively for Bahamians and singled out real estate as one that should already be protected.

“I believe it should be retroactive and enabled immediate law to have only Bahamian passport holders selling real estate in our country,” Mr Pinder said.

He said the government’s ongoing saga with the Grand Bahama Port Authority prompted him to reflect on sectors that, in his view, lack provisions allowing Bahamians to thrive.

“I point out real estate because it's kind of one of those things that should have been already done,” he said. “Why are foreigners or work permit holders enabled to sell real estate? It should be a Bahamian industry, as well as many others."

Mr Pinder told The Tribune yesterday that he has seen instances at yachting events where foreigners attempted to sell Bahamian real estate. He said he does not believe someone with permanent residency in The Bahamas should be allowed to sell property.

“If you hold a Bahamian passport, then you should be able to sell. Anybody else with any other type of paperwork should not be able to,” he said.

Under Section 13(1) of the Real Estate (Brokers and Salesmen) Act, an individual must be a Bahamian citizen or a permanent resident with the right to work and must hold a recognised certificate or pass the prescribed examination to be registered as a real estate broker.

Carla Sweeting, president of the Bahamas Real Estate Association, said work permit holders do not qualify for a licence under BREA to practise real estate.

Asked whether work permit holders might be selling real estate illegally without being detected, Ms Sweeting said absolutely. She said she has written to the Royal Bahamas Police Force about concerns within the industry and noted that a monitoring division within the association reaches out to people who are engaging in or attempting to engage in real estate activity.

“A lot of this happens in the Family Islands, because they can get away with it over there,” she said, referring to work permit holders practising real estate. “The Bahamian people, including the minister, is so passive. They don't say anything. They just let it happen.”

Ms Sweeting challenged Mr Pinder to report any work permit holders he believes are illegally selling real estate to the authorities and to BREA.