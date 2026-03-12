PM tours new interceptor in push to secure local waters

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis yesterday toured a 41-foot high-speed interceptor Safe Boat commissioned into the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, describing it as part of a broader push to strengthen maritime enforcement.

The vessel is designed for shallow-water access and to provide added versatility for patrols, interdiction, and search-and-rescue operations.

“Since we took office, we have put over 260 new marines into the Defence Force. We commissioned four of these Safe Boats and new jet skis,” Mr Davis said.

He added that over the past five years, the RBDF has interdicted 344 smuggling vessels and apprehended close to 12,000 migrants. Last year, migrant apprehensions fell by 78 percent.

Commodore Floyd Moxey said the interceptor is among the vessels being used in the fight against transnational crime, particularly migrant smuggling.

“Plans are also underway for the acquisition of a new 62-meter patrol offshore vessel,” he said. “However, it is not only the waterways that we aim to dominate. We also intend to expand our presence in the sky. With the legal framework and insurance now in place, the Bahamas National Unmanned System (BAHNUS) is moving forward at full speed.”

National Security Minister Wayne Munroe said recent legislative reforms signal to international partners that The Bahamas is serious about confronting transnational crime.

Agriculture and Marine Resources Minister Jomo Campbell said the inspected vessel reflects both preparedness and the government’s commitment to protecting national resources.

“It represents capacity, preparedness, and a clear message that The Bahamas intends to protect what belongs to the Bahamian people,” Mr Campbell said.

He stressed that modern maritime enforcement depends not only on equipment but also on coordination, intelligence sharing and inter-agency partnerships.

Mr Campbell pointed to an operation earlier this year that resulted in the seizure of a 70-foot vessel engaged in illegal charter activity in the Exumas.

He also disclosed that another multi-agency operation was completed this week.

“Very recently, as recently as this week, another coordinated operation involving many of the same partners has been successfully completed. I will not go into the details of that operation today, but the public will hear more about this shortly.”

“However, I can once again say that the outcome of that operation demonstrates what can happen when agencies work together and act decisively,” he said.