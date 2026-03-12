RBDF heightens security as Middle East tensions rise

By KEILE CAMPBELL

THE Royal Bahamas Defence Force has increased security measures and stepped up patrols as tensions rise between the United States and countries in the Middle East, Deputy Commodore Carlon Bethel said yesterday.

Speaking to a broadcast news station, Mr Bethel said the RBDF has heightened its operational posture to guard against any potential fallout that could affect Bahamian waters.

“Since we heard about the tensions in the east, the Defence Force has actually beefed up our own security efforts,” Mr Bethel said. “We’ve increased our posture in the ports and stepped up protection efforts for our neighbours and friends from the embassies of the United Kingdom as well as the United States.”

He said the force is also focused on protecting the tourism sector if global tensions escalate.

“We continue to provide the kind of security that is relevant for areas where most of our tourists come in, understanding there may be higher levels of threats,” he said.

Mr Bethel added that the RBDF continues to strengthen partnerships and coordinate with international allies in response to emerging security concerns.

Last week, Foreign Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell warned about the broader impact of the conflict on Caribbean citizens abroad.

In a publicly circulated voice note, Mr Mitchell referred to the “wider dislocations caused by the conflict in the Middle East,” noting that while Bahamians and other CARICOM nationals are not directly involved, many citizens work in affected countries and have been unable to return home.

He reminded Bahamians of the travel advisory issued by his ministry and said the government has received assurances from foreign governments that Bahamian nationals will be protected.

“Keep your heads down and follow the instructions of the authorities,” Mr Mitchell said.

He also urged Bahamians in the region to contact the country’s diplomatic mission in Abu Dhabi if they require assistance.