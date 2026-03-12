‘Significant citizen’: New road honours educator’s legacy

Real estate firm HG Christie joined family, stakeholders and community partners for the official naming of Senorita Strachan Close in the Love Estates community — a moment that celebrated both legacy and new pathways for residential opportunity in The Bahamas.

The ceremony marked the formal naming of a new road, recognising Cat Island native, educator and mother of six, Gloriana Strachan. Her son Ian Strachan, University of The Bahamas Vice President, speaking at the event, noted, “She took all six of us to university with her in Jamaica, she came back and opened a high school in North Andros. She worked as a principal in the schools, as an education officer, she was the director of training for the country, worked in hotel industry in personnel and training – she was a significant citizen. Some twenty years after her passing, people still ask me about her.”

Located near the Airport Industrial park, in the western district of New Providence, the new street paid tribute to her legacy while also helping open up land in the area, at a more affordable for Bahamians as well.

HG Christie representative and event coordinator, Daren Seymour, HGC Broker and Estate Agent, emphasised that the moment represented much more than a road designation. “Yesterday was significant — not just because of a road naming, and not just because of land, but because of what it represents,” said Seymour. “It is about thinking outside the box to create real opportunities, especially to empower Bahamian buyers and sellers, willing to contribute to building our economy.”

President and Managing Broker John Christie, who attended the event on behalf of HG Christie, concluded by noting that the occasion reflected the power of collaboration and community.

“We are grateful to work alongside stakeholders who understand that collaboration creates empowerment,” Christie said. “It was especially meaningful to see the Strachan family honour their mother in this way. Moments like this remind us that we are not just selling property — we are helping to build pathways and strengthen communities for generations to come.”