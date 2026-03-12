Woman accused of fraudulent marriage to Haitian to obtain spousal permit

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A WOMAN accused of entering into a fraudulent marriage with a Haitian man to obtain a spousal permit was granted bail yesterday.

Prosecutors allege that Avaleyne Jean, 30, and Marckenson St Luc, 40, conspired to obtain a spousal permit from the Department of Immigration by entering into a fraudulent marriage on January 7, 2019.

They are further accused of fraudulently obtaining a marriage certificate in their names from the Registrar General on January 11, 2019, and uttering the document on March 15, 2019.

St Luc is also accused of assaulting Aaron Bethel at the Southern Police Station at 7.30pm on March 6. While allegedly acting disorderly at the station, he is accused of assaulting Police Constable 457 Higgins and Police Constable 667 Pratt and damaging their depot shirts valued at $55 and $52, respectively.

On Tuesday, St Luc pleaded not guilty before Deputy Chief Magistrate Shaka Serville to conspiracy to commit a fraudulent marriage, committing a fraudulent marriage, conspiracy to commit fraud by false pretences, possession of a forged document, uttering a forged document, and fraud by false pretences. Yesterday, Jean pleaded not guilty to the same fraud charges.

St Luc previously pleaded guilty to assault, two counts of assaulting a peace officer, two counts of damage, and disorderly behaviour in a police station.

Jean was granted bail of $5,000 with one or two sureties. She must sign in at the Carmichael Road Police Station every Sunday by 7pm.

Inspector Cordero Farrington objected to St Luc’s bail, citing his lack of legal status in the country.

He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services pending a bail decision on Friday. A trial date will also be fixed at that time.

Alex Dorsett represented St Luc. Alphonso Lewis represented Jean.