Woman carjacked at gunpoint amid spike in armed robberies

A WOMAN was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night and her vehicle stolen in the latest armed robbery reported by police.

Police said the incident occurred shortly before 9pm on March 11 on West Avenue.

According to preliminary reports, the female complainant went to the Central Police Station and told officers she was approached by three unknown men armed with firearms. The suspects robbed her of her silver 2015 Suzuki Avery, licence plate number 7678, along with personal belongings.

Police said the men fled the area in the stolen vehicle in an unknown direction. Investigations are ongoing.

The incident comes as police report a rise in armed robberies so far this year.

Police Commissioner Shanta Knowles said on Tuesday that officers have observed an uptick in such crimes.

“Unfortunately, we do see an uptick in armed robberies this year,” she said outside Yellow Elder Primary School.

“Last year, it was a different kind of crime. It was stolen vehicles that was up by only two percent and that’s two percent too much for us.

“And this year, we’re seeing armed robberies on the rise. Unfortunately, or fortunately, we’re not seeing any connections to any of them. Many of them are street robberies that we’re seeing happen.

“And so, the basic message still goes out that people must be aware of their surroundings at all times. Minimize the amount of valuables that you have on you at all times and pay attention to your surroundings.”

Police statistics show armed robberies decreased by 39 percent last year.

Police have reported several armed robberies since January, including a recent incident in which two men were caught on camera robbing a business while holding a store clerk at gunpoint.

Commissioner Knowles urged business owners to ensure their surveillance equipment is working.

“We rely a lot now on technology,” she said.

“And so, we encourage those business places who have surveillance cameras to make sure that they are operational.

“We’re finding this year that a number of places that have been struck by these unscrupulous people, their systems are not working. And so, we encourage them to please check the systems as much as possible or as often as possible.”



