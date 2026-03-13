By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A former DNA candidate was sentenced to 18 years in prison for sexually assaulting an 17-year-old boy.

Marlin Newton, 51, who once ran on the Democratic National Alliance ticket, was sentenced before Justice Guillimina Archer-Minns.

He was unanimously convicted of two counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor of the same sex last August. Newton took the teen in after his mother put him out in March 2019.

The then 17-year-old how victim said a friend introduced him to Newton, who ran a charity, after no one else would help him.

The witness said that he had consensual sex with Newton shortly after moving into his trailer home. The teen said he moved out because Newton required sex in exchange for his board. But the teen was forced to reach out to Newton again in August 19, 2019 after he fell out with his new roommate.

This time, the teen said that Newton had sex with him against his will. Both acts were illegal as the age of consent for same-sex relationships is 18.