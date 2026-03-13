Goodman to change plea on drug charges

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A Bahamian boat captain arrested in the US last month with an alleged $4 million worth of cocaine has informed the judge of his plans to plead guilty after initially denying the charges.

Malcolm Goodman, a business partner of former National Security Minister Marvin Dames, had pleaded not guilty last week to possession with intent and importation of a controlled substance after his arrest in Florida on February 11.

Yesterday, his US attorney, Jay White, filed a motion notifying the court of his intention to change his plea while also requesting additional time to finalise negotiations with US prosecutors.

The notice came after District Judge Melissa Damian set the trial date for April 15, nearly a week after Goodman's initial arraignment.

In the motion, Mr White outlined the facts of the case, noting that Goodman was the only person on board the 45-foot vessel named M/V Reel Xperience when it was stopped and inspected by the US Coast Guard on February 11.

He said the drugs were “in plain view” and that Goodman admitted knowing about them.

US authorities, in a sworn affidavit filed last month, also said roughly 200 kilograms of cocaine were found on the boat and that Goodman admitted he was solely involved in the smuggling.

Given these circumstances, Mr White said his client plans to plead guilty to the offences, each of which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life imprisonment.

“A safety valve statement interview is currently scheduled for April 22nd, 2026. The defendant seeks a continuance of thirty (30) days so he can continue and finalize plea negotiations with the Government.”

Mr White added that Assistant US Attorney Germaine Corprew has no objection to the request and that Goodman understands and waives his right to a speedy trial for the continuance.

Goodman, an experienced boat captain based in Eleuthera, entered into a business partnership with Mr Dames, the FNM's candidate for Mount Moriah, in 2024.

After his arrest, Mr Dames confirmed that he and his wife entered into a business arrangement with Goodman in 2024 but said neither he nor his wife had any knowledge of, involvement in, or benefit from any alleged unlawful activity connected to the case, and that they did not authorise, participate in, or sanction any criminal conduct.

Mr Dames, a former Deputy Commissioner of Police who later served as Minister of National Security under the Minnis administration, said he has dedicated his life to protecting the country and would not speculate on allegations now before law enforcement authorities.

He said he and his wife would fully cooperate with any lawful inquiry in The Bahamas or the United States.