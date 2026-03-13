Hanna-Martin: sweeping bills to bring ‘structure’ to education

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

EDUCATION Minister Glenys Hanna-Martin says two major pieces of legislation tabled by the Davis administration aim to modernise and strengthen the country’s education system by introducing stronger standards, earlier access to formal schooling and tighter oversight of schools and early childhood institutions.

Speaking about the proposed Education Bill, 2026 and the Early Childhood Care Commission Bill, 2026, Ms Hanna-Martin said the reforms are intended to create a more structured and accountable framework while ensuring young children receive proper instruction and care in their earliest years.

The Education Bill, 2026 represents one of the most significant overhauls of the country’s education system in decades. If passed, it would repeal the 1962 Education Act and replace it with a modern legal framework focused on regulation, accountability and enforceable standards rather than broad ministerial discretion.

One of the most notable changes is the lowering of the compulsory school age from five to four. Under the proposed law, children who turn four by September 30 would be required to enrol in school, formally bringing pre-primary education into the compulsory education system for the first time.

“I think this is the first rendition on education since the 80s and I think that this is bringing a lot of depth and structure to the delivery of education in this country. For example, it starts with providing mandatory education at the age of four,” Ms Hanna-Martin said.

“This is because we have a more informed understanding of the importance of pre-primary education on human development, and the ministry has determined that, in light of that science and that reality, we have to get children into the classroom at an earlier age.”

Compulsory attendance would continue until age 16 unless a student meets graduation requirements earlier.

Ms Hanna-Martin said the bill signals the government’s intention to treat education as a cornerstone of national development.

“It deals with a whole array of aspects of education, but it is sending a signal to the nation that education is the centrepiece of national development and that when we execute it, it is not ad hoc or a build-on, but a process that has been carefully thought out,” she said.

The legislation would also introduce a statutory national curriculum for the first time. While the current law gives the minister authority over schools, it does not establish a legally mandated curriculum with enforceable learning outcomes.

The new bill would require the Ministry of Education to develop a national curriculum and require schools to comply with it. Learning outcomes would be established for both public and private schools to ensure consistency across the education system.

The bill would also reorganise the structure of the education system into four stages: pre-primary, primary, secondary and post-secondary or tertiary education. Special education, alternative education and adult education would also be formally integrated into the national education system.

The legislation would introduce formal regulation of homeschooling for the first time.

Currently, the law allows parents to ensure their children receive education “by regular attendance at school or otherwise”, but it does not define homeschooling or establish statutory standards.

Under the new bill, home schools would be recognised as one of three school classifications alongside public and private schools. Parents who choose to educate their children at home would be required to meet prescribed standards and submit to monitoring by authorities.

“One of the issues is homeschooling. We have homeschooling, but this legislation, I believe, for the first time develops standards and a framework for homeschooling,” Ms Hanna-Martin said.

Meanwhile, the minister also addressed the Early Childhood Care Commission Bill, 2026, which seeks to introduce stricter regulation of day-care centres and pre-schools.

The bill would establish an Early Childhood Care Commission and governing board to regulate facilities across the country and oversee training, curriculum development and policy advice for children from birth to four years old.

Operators who run pre-schools or day-care centres without proper registration could face fines of up to $5,000, with additional daily penalties for continued violations.

Strict requirements would also be introduced for operators and employees, including training in early childhood care and education, medical certification and the absence of criminal convictions.

The minister would also have the authority to suspend the operations of any day-care centre or pre-school deemed to be operating in a way that endangers public health, safety or the welfare of children.

Failure to comply with a suspension order could result in fines of up to $10,000, imprisonment for up to three years, or both.

Ms Hanna-Martin said the government hopes the Education Bill will be debated in Parliament next week.