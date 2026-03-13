Olympian Ferguson-McKenzie named wellness ambassador

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

OLYMPIC medallist Debbie Ferguson-McKenzie has been appointed National Student Wellness Ambassador as part of a new government initiative aimed at promoting healthier lifestyles among students across The Bahamas.

The Ministry of Education and Technical and Vocational Training, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Wellness, announced the appointment during a press conference yesterday.

Mrs Ferguson-McKenzie, a five-time Olympian and three-time Olympic medallist, will serve in the role for a 12-month term that began March 2. The programme is designed to promote nutrition literacy, physical activity and healthy lifestyle practices among primary and secondary school students nationwide.

Education Minister Glenys Hanna-Martin said the initiative is part of broader efforts to address the country’s growing health crisis linked to chronic non-communicable diseases.

“I want to thank the Minister of Health and his team for this partnership, and to say that this is something for me that has been long in coming,” she said.

Referring to national health statistics, she added: “When you look at our health statistics in the Bahamas — diabetes, hypertension, etcetera, and the various illnesses or catastrophes that are on the heels of these diseases — we know we have a crisis in the Bahamas.”

Mrs Hanna-Martin said research shows that educating young people about healthy lifestyles can significantly reduce these conditions.

“The research that I saw suggests that the more you educate students in a captive space called the school, the greater the outcomes are for their health,” she said. “In fact, this research I looked at said that 80 percent of these cases would be prevented.”

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville said many chronic illnesses affecting Bahamians are preventable and linked to lifestyle choices.

“Eighty percent of non-communicable diseases are preventable, so 80 percent of the challenges that we experience at our tertiary healthcare facilities are preventable conditions that are brought on by lifestyle,” he said.

Dr Darville said early intervention through schools is key to reducing the long-term burden on the healthcare system.

“When we protect the health of young people, we protect our future, we protect the productivity of our country, and we protect the resilience of the Bahamian people,” he said.

The initiative will include school visits, digital outreach and national media campaigns. The programme will reach students across all islands through a blended model of in-person engagements, virtual sessions and student-led wellness challenges.

According to the ministry, the programme will focus on helping students understand the connection between nutrition, discipline, physical activity and long-term health outcomes.

In her remarks, Mrs Ferguson-McKenzie said she was honoured to accept the role and pledged to work with students across the country to promote healthier habits.

“I am very honoured and very thankful for this appointment. I take it very seriously,” she said.

She also stressed the importance of community involvement in supporting young people.

“It takes a village,” she said. “When I show up and we’re going to show out, we’re going to encourage you — no judgment.”

Officials said the programme will run for 12 months, after which a national review will assess student participation, engagement and opportunities to expand the initiative within the education system.