PLP candidate unveils tech and culture hub in Fort Charlotte

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party candidate for Fort Charlotte Sebas Bastian yesterday opened a state-of-the-art facility dedicated to training, innovation, entrepreneurship and community engagement for residents.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Fort Charlotte Technology, Arts & Culture Centre (FCTech) was attended by several Cabinet ministers, party supporters and community stakeholders. Phase one of the centre includes technology training rooms, a community meeting space, a computer lab, events lawn and a business centre.

The hub is intended to provide opportunities for both young people and older residents to empower themselves through various programmes and services. These include exam tutoring, mentorship and computer access for students.

Residents will also be able to participate in financial literacy workshops, job readiness training and leadership programmes designed to prepare them for new opportunities. The centre will also host wellness activities and cultural events.

Mr Bastian described the centre as a step towards building a stronger future for Fort Charlotte.

He said residents will have the opportunity to learn digital skills needed for a technology-driven world, while entrepreneurs will have access to guidance, resources and a space to develop businesses that can strengthen the local economy.

“You are seeing that in opening our centre we will serve this community for generations,” he said. “It’s not really about celebrating what has been built. It is about the future we must build together.”

Phase two of the project will include three technology labs, a culinary arts academy, fitness centre, meeting rooms and additional spaces for entrepreneurs.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said the project was not created by coincidence but reflected Mr Bastian’s vision to build something lasting. Mr Davis said the centre is critical because many talented people lack the resources needed to thrive.

Fort Charlotte MP Alfred Sears also applauded the launch of the centre. Mr Sears has said he does not plan to seek re-election in the next general election and has publicly endorsed Mr Bastian as the best candidate to succeed him.

Mr Sears emphasised that projects like the centre help serve the people of the country.



