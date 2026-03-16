Bostwick ‘saddened’ by Minnis, says FNM faces ‘uphill fight'

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

DAME Janet Bostwick, a pioneering figure in Bahamian politics, admits her own party, the Free National Movement, faces an “uphill fight” in the next general election, while expressing sadness over former prime minister Dr Hubert Minnis’ decision to run as an independent candidate in Killarney.

“I think they have a strong chance to win,” she told reporters on Friday, adding: “I think it is an uphill fight, but I think they have a chance of winning.”

Dame Janet, who made history in 1982 as the first woman elected to Parliament in The Bahamas and later as attorney general and acting prime minister, said she was saddened by Dr Minnis’ decision but acknowledged that he has the right to make that choice and expressed hope the move will not diminish the legacy he has built.

“I’m sorry that he has decided to do that, but it is his decision to make," she said.

"Dr Minnis made great contributions to our party and to the country, and I would hope that even at this stage, he may decide to take a different direction, but if he doesn’t, he is exercising his right to make the choice which he wants to make.

"I wish him God’s blessings. I cannot say I pray that he wins, but I wish him God’s will. I hope, that whatever he does, does not in any way take away from the legacy which he has created for himself. He has done a lot of good in the country.”

Dame Janet acknowledged that the FNM still does not have complete unity but said the majority of members remain aligned with the organisation.

“I think there is a small percentage which has decided to go outside the party, and that is not good, it's always better that you have unity," Dame Janet said.

"We do not have unity, but do we have a force which can be effective and which will be effective. The party has not lost its base. Its base has been affected, but at the same time it has gained support, and so we have to see what happens. But I think it is in a good position to contest this election, and in fact, it will be effective to win the election.”

Her comments come as political parties prepare for the next general election and work to finalise candidates while seeking to strengthen support among voters.

Dr Minnis, who served as prime minister from 2017 to 2021, recently confirmed that he intends to contest the Killarney seat as an independent candidate in the next general election after not being selected as the FNM’s standard bearer for the constituency.

Dame Janet said she was encouraged by the number of women preparing to run in the upcoming election, but stressed that far more must be elected to achieve meaningful representation in the House of Assembly.

“I am excited to see so many women who have decided to be candidates in the next election,” she said. “I am hopeful that a number of them, far more than the seven which we now have, will be successful. It is imperative that we work hard to have a more proportionate representation in the House of Assembly.”

Currently, women make up fewer than a quarter of the members of Parliament, despite accounting for roughly half of the country’s population.

Dame Janet said the current imbalance makes some form of affirmative action necessary to ensure women have the influence needed to shape national decision-making.