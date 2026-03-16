Minister affirms Gov’ts consumer safety pledge

A Cabinet minister reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to protecting the safety and rights of Bahamian consumers during a ceremony marking World Consumer Rights Day.

The event, which included an exhibition featuring a cross-section of vendors such as food and beverage operators, utility and business service providers, and government agencies, was held on Friday at the Consumer Affairs Unit on Tonique Williams Highway.

Michael Halkitis, minister of economic affairs, and his ministry’s parliamentary secretary, Wayde Watson, were among those present. Held under the theme, ‘Safe products, confident consumers’, the event highlighted the importance of educating and protecting the public.

Mr Halkitis said The Bahamas joins millions of people around the world in reaffirming a simple but powerful truth: Every consumer deserves safety, transparency and confidence in the products they bring into their homes.

“A safe product is not a luxury. It is not a favour granted by manufacturers or retailers. It is a fundamental right,” he said. “And when consumers can trust that the goods they purchase meet rigorous standards, confidence grows - not only in the marketplace but in the economy as a whole.”

Mr Halkitis said the exhibition was more than a showcase of products and information, adding: “It is a living classroom. It is a space where families, business owners and community leaders can learn to identify safe products, understand their rights and make informed decisions.

“It is also a reminder to businesses that consumer safety is not merely a regulatory requirement; it is a moral obligation and a cornerstone of sustainable economic growth.”

Senator Barry Griffin, the Bahamas Trade Commission chairman, encouraged attendees to download the newly-introduced Price Pal app. The application allows consumers to monitor the prices of products, helping them make more informed purchasing decisions.