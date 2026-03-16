Over 20 flights impacted by bomb threat to LPIA

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

A bomb threat at Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) delayed 11 domestic departures and nine US-bound and international flights yesterday morning, while two aircraft were diverted before operations resumed shortly after 9am.

The Nassau Airport Development Company (NAD), LPIA’s operator, issued the all-clear at 9.13am after completing safety screenings of the terminal buildings. Officials from the Royal Bahamas Police Force and the Royal Bahamas Fire Services Department confirmed that normal airport operations could resume.

Passengers and employees who had been evacuated as a precaution were allowed to return to the terminal, and incoming and outbound flights began processing again. However, officials warned that some delays could continue as operations return fully to normal.

According to NAD officials, 11 domestic departures and nine US and international departures experienced delays due to the disruption, while two flights were diverted.

Travellers scheduled to fly on Sunday were advised to proceed to the airport for their scheduled departure times and follow instructions from airport personnel upon arrival. Passengers were also cautioned not to arrive earlier than the normal recommended check-in time.

Members of the travelling public were encouraged to contact their respective airlines directly for the most up-to-date flight information. The airport is the primary international gateway for the Bahamas



