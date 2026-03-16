Police investigate suspicious death of 14-month-old boy

POLICE are investigating the suspicious death of a 14-month-old boy who was taken to Princess Margaret Hospital unresponsive on Friday night.

According to a police press statement, medical personnel alerted officers to the incident shortly before 9pm on March 13. Officers went to the hospital, where they were told the child had been rushed to the Trauma Room.

Police said CPR was administered, but efforts to revive the child were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead shortly after 8pm.

Initial inquiries revealed that the child had been left in his aunt’s care while his mother was at work.

While under the aunt’s supervision, the child reportedly began showing signs of illness and was vomiting uncontrollably. The mother was contacted and later arrived at her sister’s residence.

Police said the mother initially believed the child was asleep but soon realised he was not breathing and immediately transported him to the hospital.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the child’s death are ongoing.











