RBDF marines return from Haiti mission

ROYAL Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) marines assigned to the Regional Intelligence and Deployment Exercise (RIDE) returned home after completing a months-long deployment in Haiti supporting multinational security operations aimed at stabilising the country.

The marines worked alongside international partners and the Haitian National Police

in roles including administration, discipline, maritime advisory support and operational coordination as part of broader efforts to combat gang violence and strengthen security in Port-au-Prince and surrounding areas.

Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe, Minister of Education and Technical and

Vocational Training Glenys Hanna-Martin, RBDF Commodore Floyd Moxey, US Deputy

Chief of Mission Kimberly Furnish and Director General of the Ministry of Foreign

Affairs Jerusa Ali, along with members of the diplomatic corps and family members of the deployed personnel were present to welcome the returning marines.

Officials praised the contingent for representing The Bahamas with professionalism

while contributing to regional security efforts. The mission remains ongoing, with additional RBDF personnel currently in training for a possible future deployment.