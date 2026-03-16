Royal Bahamas Defence Force marine acquitted of sex charges after teen recants

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

A ROYAL Bahamas Defence Force marine accused of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor was acquitted on Friday after the complainant recanted her allegations during a Supreme Court trial.

Vann Miller had faced five counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor before Justice Neil Brathwaite.

However, the 16-year-old complainant withdrew her earlier claims while giving evidence in court. She told the court the allegations she previously made to police were not true and said she had felt pressured when giving her earlier statement.

The case centred on allegations that Miller had a sexual relationship with the girl between 2021 and 2023 after meeting her on Instagram.

The girl had earlier testified that the relationship began in 2021 and continued until 2023, when she was found in Miller’s company and police became involved.

Medical evidence was also presented during the trial. Forensic DNA analyst Laura Wilson testified that male DNA was found on the girl’s underwear but the DNA was inconclusive.

During the proceedings, the defence recalled the complainant as a witness, at which point she withdrew her earlier claims that sexual activity had taken place.

Following the trial, Miller was acquitted and discharged.

The Crown has since raised the issue of possible perjury in relation to the complainant’s conflicting testimony. A hearing has been scheduled to address that matter.

Miller was represented by attorney Alex Dorsett. The prosecution was led by Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Basil Cumberbatch and Kara Butler-Wight.