Tattoo artist among two dead in separate traffic incidents

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

TWO men died in separate traffic incidents in Grand Bahama and San Salvador over the weekend, pushing the country’s road fatality count to 15 for 2026.

In Grand Bahama, a 35-year-old tattoo artist known as Ricky Rabbs died after his vehicle collided head-on with a dump truck on Queen’s Highway on Friday. A male passenger who was with him remains in the hospital with serious injuries.

Police received a report around noon of a three-vehicle collision involving a Mack Granite truck, a black Nissan Cube and a red Chevy truck.

Preliminary reports indicate the driver of the Nissan Cube was travelling east on Queen’s Highway with a male passenger when he attempted to overtake another vehicle and collided head-on with a Mack Granite truck travelling west. Following the initial impact, the Nissan Cube then collided with a red Chevy truck driven by a male who was also travelling east on Queen’s Highway.

ASP Christopher Farquharson, officer in charge of the Traffic Division, said the Cube was extensively damaged and the driver died at the scene. Fire Services and EMS personnel responded to the crash.

Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to remove the driver’s body from the wreckage. EMS personnel checked for signs of life but found the driver unresponsive. The injured passenger was taken to Rand Memorial Hospital.

None of the male drivers in the other two vehicles was injured, ASP Farquharson said.

The Cube sustained extensive front-end damage, while the Mack Granite truck and the Chevy vehicle sustained minor damage.

Harcourt Wilkinson, the driver of the red Chevy truck, said he was saddened to learn the driver had died.

"It's just sad, I mean, seeing everything happen," he told The Tribune, adding that he and the dump truck driver tried to avoid the collision.

He said he was travelling east and the Cube was ahead of him, also travelling east, when it attempted to overtake another vehicle.

"The red truck blew (its horn) and tried to avoid the accident. The Cube was probably going too fast. So, the Cube hit the red dump truck. As a result of the collision, the Cube then come towards me. So, I slowed down and swerve to the left and the Cube hit me," Mr Wilkinson said.

Rabbs, also known as Rabbit, was a self-employed tattoo artist who promoted videos of his work under Island Ink Tattoos Bahamas on various social media platforms, including TikTok, Facebook and Instagram.

In San Salvador, police are investigating a traffic incident that resulted in the death of a 20-year-old man.

Shortly before 4pm on Wednesday, March 11, police responded to a traffic incident in the area of the San Salvador International Airport, where they discovered a man with head injuries after he reportedly fell from the back of a truck.

Emergency medical personnel transported the injured man to the local clinic. The victim was later airlifted to New Providence around 7pm for further medical treatment at the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Initial investigations revealed that the driver of the truck was travelling home to Cockburn Town with two male passengers when one of them alerted him that the other passenger had fallen from the vehicle near the airport runway.

The driver returned to the location where the passenger had fallen. Police said the circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear.

Officers from the New Providence Traffic Division are expected to travel to San Salvador to continue investigations.