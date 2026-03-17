Bowleg: $15m National Arts Centre renovation bill ‘not cost effective’

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

YOUTH, Sports and Culture Minister Mario Bowleg said it would cost about $15 million to renovate the National Centre for the Performing Arts, a price the government considers too high without first deciding whether to demolish the building or pursue another option.

His comments to The Tribune followed complaints on social media about the current state of the building, with some critics describing its condition as a “disgrace” and questioning the government’s regard for the arts.

Mr Bowleg said assessments found the existing structure would require major upgrades to meet modern standards for the creative industry.

He noted the facility was not shut down under the current administration but he could not recall which previous government ceased its operations.

After taking office, the minister said he toured the building with then Works Minister Alfred Sears and technical teams from both ministries to evaluate the scope of work required.

Mr Bowleg said the building lacks proper change and dressing rooms for performers and was originally designed as a movie theatre. He added that half the roof was lost during a hurricane.

“We would have been advised that to get that building up to some standard, to occupy it would have cost some $15 million,” he said. “Looking at the present structure, which was sound, the design of the present, and knowing where the day and time we are in, knowing where we wanted the performing arts and the creatives to go, as it relates to what the performing arts should look like, we considered it was not cost effective to invest that type of money into that building at the present time.”

Mr Bowleg said the government may consider the matter during a possible second term for the Davis administration.

He said he believes the government is willing to invest in a performing arts centre, whether by renovating the current facility or building a new one, but said the final decision on priorities rests with the prime minister.

He said decisions about the facility must consider the needs of the modern creative industry.



