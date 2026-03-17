Broken tanker trucks leave Cat Islanders without water

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

RESIDENTS in parts of Cat Island have gone days — and in some cases weeks — without water after two Water and Sewerage Corporation tanker trucks broke down, disrupting deliveries to communities that depend on them.

A resident of The Bluff told The Tribune he had just received water Monday morning after going nearly six days without any.

He said when tanker trucks are not operating, residents must rely entirely on rainwater or wait for deliveries.

Reverend Clifton Hepburn, also from The Bluff, said tanker deliveries have long been essential because settlements in the area historically lacked reliable freshwater sources.

He said rainwater tanks were eventually installed in settlements to help, but residents still depend heavily on truck deliveries, particularly during dry periods.

The 65-year-old said his rainwater tank recently ran nearly empty, raising concerns about basic household needs and fire safety.

Residents said the crisis worsened after both government tanker trucks went out of service. One resident said one truck had been down for more than six months, while the second broke down just over three weeks ago.

Water and Sewerage Corporation foreman Reverend Newbold confirmed that the northern tanker had been out of service for several months and the southern tanker for more than three weeks.

He said mechanics and welders were working on repairs and that authorities hoped to restore at least one tanker soon.

Mr Newbold said the disruption affected the entire island but northern settlements were hit hardest.

He identified Stevenson, The Bluff and Pigeon Cay as among the most affected communities, although the entire island experienced some disruption.

The Tribune understands that WSC arranged for a private truck operator to assist temporarily with water deliveries.

According to Mr Hepburn, the truck can carry about 4,000 gallons and had been charging $300 per load. He said WSC later negotiated an arrangement allowing residents to receive about 2,000 gallons for roughly $85 per tank filled.

Residents said the breakdowns highlight deeper challenges tied to Cat Island’s incomplete water infrastructure.

The Tribune understands that pumping stations have been developed in both the north and south of the island, and water lines are being installed, but many homes still lack direct connections.

Efforts to install a modern potable water system on Cat Island have been underway for years.

In 2016, roughly 11 miles of water mains and about 300 service connections were installed with funding from the Caribbean Development Bank.

In December 2020, under then Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, the government signed a contract with Island Site Development to lay about 12 additional miles of pipeline across the island.

By 2023, officials said pipeline installation and service connections in several settlements were nearing completion while preparations were underway for additional infrastructure needed to support island-wide distribution.

Most recently, in September 2024, the government signed a $7 million agreement with Consolidated Water (Bahamas) Ltd to construct two reverse osmosis desalination plants, one at New Bight in the south and another at Bennett’s Harbour in the north.

Officials said the broader project involves installing about 95 miles of water mains and hundreds of service connections, eventually supplying potable water to more than 1,000 homes and businesses once the system is fully operational.

One resident said until that system is completed, communities must rely on wells, rainwater tanks or tanker deliveries.