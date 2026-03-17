‘Dangerous and humbling’: Defence Force marines share Haiti deployment experiences

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

ROYAL Bahamas Defence Force marines who served in Haiti described their deployment as dangerous and humbling as they returned home to be reunited with their families.

The officers were part of the first RBDF cohort assigned to the Regional Intelligence and Deployment Exercise in Port-au-Prince.

Leading Seaman Lyndon Rolle, pictured on the front page of yesterday’s Tribune holding his young daughter, said: “That's my baby, I love her so much, so it made my heart good to see her today. She was very shy for some reason, but I guess we got to get reacquainted.”

Mr Rolle said the security situation in Haiti meant personnel faced constant threats and had to remain alert throughout the deployment.

“The security on the base where we were staying had us carrying weapons on us at all times, including when we went to the bathroom,” Mr Rolle said. “I just handled it the best way I could. I mean, I'm trained for it, so it's just a matter of being cautious.”

He also described the mission as humbling after witnessing the poverty many Haitians endure. He recalled sharing extra bottled water with residents while stationed at a government post.

“The people were very appreciative, very thankful for that because the water that they get isn't as pure as it should be, even though it's bottled,” he said. “I guess that's my way of sharing Bahamian hospitality with them.”

Mr Rolle said he would volunteer for the mission again without hesitation, explaining that he joined the Commando Squadron to participate in military operations.

Acting Commander Alexis Brown, who also served in Haiti, spoke during the ceremony marking the marines’ return and thanked families for supporting the deployed personnel.

“As our tour of duty with the gang suppression force came to an end, the team and I reflected with great pride on the work that has been accomplished during our time there,” Commander Brown said. “The knowledge gained, lessons learned and professional networks established during this time have been invaluable.”

He said the team supported stability efforts and security operations while assisting the Haitian National Police and working alongside international partners.

Speaking with reporters on the sidelines of the event, Commander Brown described the conditions in Haiti as difficult, with gang activity heavily affecting daily life.

“When we arrived, they were having a lot of kidnappings. The gangs were causing people not to come on the streets,” he said. “When they call out and say they were not to go on the streets that day, nobody would go to work. Everyone would stay inside their houses and that's when you know things were gonna happen.”

He said he later saw signs that conditions were improving.

“Upwards to the time when I was about to leave, I went to the embassy one day for a meeting and I saw people on the road actually jogging, so I felt good,” he said. “That means that people started to feel more comfortable to come back out on the streets and go to work.”

RBDF Commodore Floyd Moxey said the deployment was successful and praised the performance of the Bahamian contingent.

He said the RBDF personnel assisted the Haitian National Police while working alongside international partners to support security efforts in the country.

Commodore Moxey added that the mission remains ongoing, with 18 RBDF personnel currently in training and standing ready for possible deployment once authorised by the National Security Council.