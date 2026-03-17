Tearful tribute paid to man killed in hillside collapse

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

RELATIVES and loved ones gathered Sunday for a tearful tribute to Kingsley Dean, the man crushed to death in a hillside collapse near Tonique Williams-Darling Highway in January, saying they may never fully understand how or why the tragedy happened.

Dean, 52, a father of three, was remembered at a memorial service at Centreville Seventh-day Adventist Church for his cheerful spirit and supportive nature, traits loved ones said he showed from childhood.

The reflective tribute follows Dean’s tragic death on January 29 and as relatives prepare to bury him in South Andros, where he grew up.

Dean was operating an excavator at a construction site when part of the hillside collapsed, burying him and the machine.

Crews worked through the night to recover his remains, first finding his torso beneath tonnes of boulders and debris.

Police have not yet released details of their investigation, as questions remain about industry protocols, coordination, and oversight.

Yesterday, family members remembered him for living a full life, saying that while they may never understand why the accident happened, they must continue to trust in God.

His adopted sister, Dr Rebecca Johnson, recalled his early childhood, saying he was a happy and independent child who spent many happy and noisy days growing up with his five brothers.

Being a good father was also very important to him, she added.

“When the boys were small, you would find him busy rushing to collect Kaden from St John's preschool or trying to prepare a meal for Jaleel and Alexander when they were very, very little, and living with him on Dean's lane.”

“He was always happiest and had a big smile on his face whenever he spoke about his boys.”

Most recently, he took on the role as full caregiver for his ailing father. She said their relationship strengthened over the years.

Yesterday, Dr Johnson recalled missing her last opportunity to see Kingsley alive at a cousin’s funeral just before his death.

She said she had been tired after a prior event, but if she had known it would be her last chance to see him alive, she wouldn’t have missed it.

“Even though we’re all very sad about the terrible accident that Kingsley went through, we are very grateful to God for all the times that the Lord, took care of him and protected him throughout his life,” she said.

She also noted other close encounters Kinglsey had with death.

She remembered him returning home from his fiancée’s family in Pinewood Gardens after midnight one day.

Kinglsey told them he heard dogs barking and threw a rock. Suddenly, a group of men emerged, began beating him, and dragged him to Old Trail Cemetery. One of the attackers was armed with a cutlass.

“The Lord delivered him somehow,” she said, “and fortunately, his boss at the time was not living too far away so when he got away, he ran to his boss and so two or three o'clock in the morning, the doorbell rang and here was Kinglsey’s boss with Kingsley all bloodied up, and so we off he went to the emergency room. We were very happy that the Lord delivered him from that.”

Pastor Dr Peter Joseph delivered an emotional eulogy, urging attendees to get their lives right with Christ, warning that both young and old are dying.











