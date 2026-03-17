‘We battled every day’: Bahamian students flee Qatar amid conflict

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

TWO Bahamian students are breathing a sigh of relief after returning home from chaotic scenes in Qatar on Friday amid the escalating conflict between the United States, Israel and Iran.

Aysia Thurston, 26, and Brittany Ford, 20, pilot students at the Qatar Aeronautical Academy, were all smiles as they tearfully greeted family members, loved ones and government officials at the Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) after hours of travel.

The scene was a stark contrast to what they experienced days earlier in Qatar, where they heard missiles being intercepted as buildings shook and cars were destroyed outside their building.

Ms Thurston said there were moments she feared the worst but felt safe because of Qatar’s strong defence system.

“The physical noise was loud,” she told reporters after landing on Friday. “You hear the buildings shake, the windows shake, but luckily, Qatar's defense system is quite good because I think we've had it the best out of all of the Gulf countries.”

“The only thing that I've physically seen destroyed was a car outside the building. They had an inceptor fall onto that, but honestly, the city kept going, and because the city kept going, we felt safe.”

The region was thrown into chaos last month after the United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes against Iran, triggering missile and drone retaliation across the Gulf and broader Middle East.

Neighbouring states such as the United Arab Emirates have intercepted hundreds of Iranian missiles and have been warned of future attacks from Iranian officials who claim that US forces used “hideouts” in the UAE to launch strikes on Iranian targets.

The young women said it was not their first time experiencing unrest in the region, but admitted this episode was the longest and the “worst.”

Ms Ford recalled sharing a single bed with other CARICOM students during the chaos, saying “we battled every day since then.”

Ms Thurston added: "Our motto was if you don't laugh, you'll cry."

The pair were awarded scholarships to study at the Qatar Aeronautical Academy in 2024 through a partnership between the government and the Bahamas Department of Aviation’s Aeronautical Academy.

As for returning to complete their studies, Ms Thurston said she would not be discouraged but needs conditions to settle first.

“Once it’s quiet, I don’t mind going back,” she said.

Their parents and loved ones expressed relief at their safe return, recalling anxious moments spent praying for their safety.

“Being uneasy about what’s happening and speaking to her a couple of times a day, I was just praying that they would get out as soon as they can,” said Emily “Sweet Emily” Williams, Ms Thurston’s mother.

Meanwhile, Ms Ford’s grandfather, Wayne Cartwright, told reporters he could finally rest easy now that his granddaughter was home.

“Before she left here, I wanted to discourage her from going, but I know she had to do what she had to do,” he said. “President Trump had already announced that he was going after these guys, so I didn’t want her to get caught up in the war zone.”

Jerusa Ali, Director General at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the ministry remains in contact with authorities in the UAE.

She noted that some commercial flights are still operating and urged Bahamians in the region to register on the ministry’s website online, stay in contact with officials, and check airport updates regularly.

“The embassy has been in crisis mode,” she said, referring to the Bahamian embassy in Abu Dhabi, “and we’ve been conducting exercises for consular services.”

Ms Ali could not say how many Bahamians are currently in the UAE but said some families have chosen to shelter in place and follow local advice, while others face different circumstances and have reached out to the embassy for assistance.