Bahamian smuggler arrested in Florida

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A BAHAMIAN man with a history of human smuggling has been arrested in the United States after he was allegedly caught trying to smuggle more than a dozen people into Florida months after his release for similar offences.

Theron Don Mills was taken into custody last week after leading US authorities on a chase before officers disabled his vessel off Florida’s coast.

Authorities said Mills was spotted operating a 25-foot twin outboard vessel with 14 others on board. The group included Haitian, Ecuadorian and Dominican nationals.

According to a sworn affidavit by US Department of Homeland Security special agent Joshua Rodriguez, the vessel was first detected on radar about 21 miles east of Miami-Dade County on March 11.

Law enforcement responded and observed the vessel travelling west toward Florida without navigational lights and appearing heavily laden with passengers.

Officers tried to stop the vessel, but Mills allegedly ignored commands and continued toward Miami.

After exhausting other measures, officers fired warning shots. When Mills failed to stop, they discharged disabling rounds at the vessel’s engines, bringing it to a halt.

Authorities then boarded the vessel, where Mills was allegedly seen throwing a cellphone overboard.

Fifteen people were detained.

Immigration checks revealed that none of the people were legally authorised to enter the US.

Mills was allegedly found with about $4,900 in US currency and $1,000 in Bahamian currency.

Authorities said records show Mills was previously arrested and convicted in 2021 for a human smuggling operation. He was sentenced to five years in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

He was ordered removed on December 29 and deported to The Bahamas on January 8, 2026, after completing his sentence.

During an interview with agents, Mills reportedly admitted to operating the vessel, seeing officers and attempting to flee.

He also acknowledged his prior conviction and said he spent four years and four months incarcerated. He also told authorities that he didn’t have permission to enter the US.

He was subsequently charged with illegal re-entry and encouraging and inducing aliens to enter the United States.

Three others—Oswaldo Sisa Heredia, Palo Alvarez Rodriguez and Joel Perez Matos—were also charged in connection with the operation, each facing a count of illegal re-entry. They had previously been deported following convictions for offences including illegal entry and drug-related charges.

Mills is scheduled to return to court later this month for his pretrial detention/bond hearing and his official arraignment, where he will formally enter a plea.

He has invoked his right to remain silent, refusing to speak about anything related to his case without his lawyer’s presence.