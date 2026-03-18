Mechanic denies stealing $4K in parts from customer’s car

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MECHANIC has denied stealing $4,000 worth of car parts from a vehicle that had been in his possession for more than a year.

Prosecutors alleged yesterday that Ronald McKenzie, 60, stole parts valued at $4,000 and damaged a 2006 Nissan Cube belonging to Deanna Butler between September 27, 2024 and December 4, 2025.

The complainant had left her car with McKenzie for repairs but later allegedly found it with missing and broken parts after police were called.

After electing to proceed before a magistrate, McKenzie pleaded not guilty to stealing by reason of service and causing damage before Acting Chief Magistrate Ancella Evans.

Inspector Deon Barr, the prosecutor, raised no objection to bail.

McKenzie was granted $5,000 bail with one or two sureties. He was ordered to have no contact with the complainant and to report to the Carmichael Road Police Station every Thursday by 9pm.

His trial begins on June 15.

Alphonso Lewis represented the accused.