NPIWFF: Where the vibes matched the menu

By ALESHA CADET

Tribune Features Reporter

acadet@tribunemedia.net

As the sun dipped and the evening settled in last weekend, the traffic heading "over the bridge" told its own story.

Cars lined the route across paradise, carrying patrons eager to eat, mingle and make a night of it at the fourth annual Nassau Paradise Island Wine and Food Festival, staged along the waterfront at Paradise Harbour, where bold flavours, live music and a lively social scene set the tone from the start.

One of the most anticipated stops, Taste of Paradise, delivered exactly what its name promised. Guests, like myself, moved from booth to booth with intention, mapping out their culinary journey before giving in to pure indulgence. On one end, the Cabbage Beach Bistro served tender boneless chicken steeped in aromatic spices and yoghurt, finished in a rich tomato and onion gravy.

Nearby, Do-doon's Kitchen offered something a little unexpected, featuring its island diri bombs and Haitian beignets; a slight departure from its usual menu, yet one that clearly resonated, as a long line of curious patrons gathered, eager to see what the buzz was about.

Just around the bend, OIA at Goldwynn drew steady lines as well, with its snapper ceviche, braised lamb and creamy hummus offerings.

It felt less like a tasting and more like an open-air feast: a carefully curated spread where every turn revealed something new, something worth going back for seconds. By night’s end, full plates turned into satisfied smiles as patrons lingered, soaking in the atmosphere.

The energy carried seamlessly into the evening’s entertainment. When Kirkland Bodie, affectionately known as KB, took the stage, the crowd stayed put. His performance became the perfect closing note for a night already brimming with flavour and familiarity. According to festival organisers, the buzz around Taste of Paradise has not faded, with many still talking about the experience as a highlight of the weekend. The People’s Choice Award went to OIA at Goldwynn, a nod to a booth that clearly resonated with the crowd.

Momentum did not dip the following night. Jerk Jam, one of the festival’s signature events, leaned fully into its name with smoky, spice-filled aromas drifting through the air. The soundtrack of the evening came courtesy of Sugar Ray, whose set pulled the crowd straight into a wave of 90s nostalgia. At the centre of it all were chefs JJ Johnson and Antonia Lofaso, who kept the pace lively while showcasing bold, satisfying bites. By the end of the night, Da Food People secured the People’s Choice title, capping off an evening that felt equal parts party and culinary showcase.

The final day slowed the tempo without losing its charm. The R&B Brunch offered a different kind of immersion, one that traded high-energy movement for a more intimate, shared experience. Soft red lighting washed over the room as guests settled in, only to find themselves on their feet moments later. When Mya performed, the space shifted: what began as brunch became a full sing-along moment, with the crowd drawn closer to the stage and to each other.

At the heart of the brunch was Chef JJ Johnson, whose connection to the festival extends beyond a single event. Reflecting on the weekend, he told The Tribune, “You know, it's so good to always be back. I'm here because I have a restaurant, so I'm always checking in. But NPIWFF is a special festival. It really brings, I think, the people of the island and the tourists together, which is necessary. So it brings me a lot of joy.”

This year, that connection felt even more personal. “My takeaway this time was like, I've always tried to inject myself into the community, the Bahamian community, but I didn't realise how many people, like, really support me in the Bahamas. I hear people tell me, but I've met so many locals this time, which really brought a tear to my eye to be like, Oh, I have support in the Bahamas or Nassau in general. It means that I'm doing something right. And that's what I've learned this time,” said Chef JJ.

His food told its own story throughout the weekend. At Jerk Jam, one standout detail sparked our conversation, the unexpected sweetness woven into his rice dish. I told the chef I was pleasantly surprised to learn of the plantains mixed into the mini rice-bowl when I tried it for myself.

Explaining the preparation, he said, “So what we did was, we fried the plantain. First we diced the plantain, then we put it in the wok and fried it with some garlic and ginger, and then added the rice with the JJ special sauce.”

For brunch, the concept shifted again, this time blending influences from New York and the Caribbean into a menu built for variety and interaction. “Today's RnB brunch is a sing along event. So, when your favourite song comes on, you better start singing. We have a food station where it's like chicken and waffles. If you don't want chicken, you can do fried snapper.

You could do shrimp, and the waffles have rice in them. I have a roti station with curries. I have a build your own ceviche station. We have a roasted meat section. There's hors d'oeuvres going around; devilled eggs, smoked fish. So it's an event that really represents the culture,” said Chef JJ.

In a message to readers, Chef JJ added: “I hope to see you next year at Jerk Jam and at the R&B brunch, because this is not going to be the last time. And please come by Field Trip at the Atlantis when you can.”

The festival continues to grow in scope and intention. Each spring, NPIWFF transforms Atlantis into a hub where food, music and culture intersect with ease. This year’s edition expanded that vision, introducing new experiences while strengthening returning favourites.

Director of Special Events and Entertainment, Avonleh Carter, described the 2026 staging as the most ambitious yet, pointing to a programme that prioritised immersion. Events such as Paella on the Beach with José Andrés and Catch and Cook with Tom Colicchio were designed to feel interactive, not routine.

She noted that the pairing of cuisine and entertainment remains central to the festival’s appeal, creating a shared energy that resonates across audiences. In her view, the impact extends well beyond the weekend itself, contributing to tourism while reinforcing The Bahamas as a destination rich in culture, flavour and experience.

By the time the final notes faded on Sunday, the one thing that was clear was the fact that the weekend invited people to eat well, move freely and stay a little longer than planned. And judging by the full plates, full dance floors and lingering conversations, many did exactly that.