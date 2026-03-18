Probation for NSA worker for stolen items

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A NATIONAL Sports Authority employee was placed on probation for six months yesterday after admitting to receiving more than $1,000 worth of property from the agency last week.

Brian Nabbie, 29, was found with $1,366.50 in construction materials and cable belonging to the Sports Authority on March 15.

He was accused of trespassing on the authority’s property at Mychal Thompson Boulevard and University Drive and stealing the items on that date.

Nabbie pleaded guilty to receiving but denied charges of stealing and trespassing before Deputy Chief Magistrate Shaka Serville.

Following his guilty plea to the receiving charge, the remaining charges were withdrawn.

Nabbie was ordered to fully reimburse the complainant for the value of the property and to be of good behaviour for six months.

Failure to comply with either condition will result in his conviction and a six-month prison term.

He returns to court on June 1 for proof of payment.

Inspector Cordero Farrington prosecuted the case.