Bahamas Bridal Show returns with broader vision for modern celebrations

By JEFFARAH GIBSON

Tribune Features Writer

jgibson@tribunemedia.net

IN a time where weddings are evolving and celebrations are taking on new meaning, the Bahamas Bridal Show is leaning into that shift.

Now in its 36th year, the long-running event returns this Sunday, March 22, at the Grand Ballroom of the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar Convention Centre, bringing together more than 40 vendors and hundreds of attendees for what organisers describe as a one-stop experience for weddings and beyond.

What started in 1990 as a platform primarily for engaged couples has grown into something wider, now catering to anyone planning a special event, from intimate gatherings to large-scale celebrations.

Producer Tommy Stubbs said that evolution has been necessary.

“Times are changing, no doubt. We’re not naive to the fact that marriage is on the decline, so much that we’re forced to divert to sharing the platform of this historical show to include events outside of weddings. We have a major responsibility to embrace and encourage marriage,” he said.

That shift is reflected in the range of services on display this year. Guests can expect to meet professionals across decoration, photography, floral design, make-up, insurance, real estate, travel, catering, loans, wines and spirits, stationery and formalwear, all positioned to support not just weddings, but a full spectrum of life events.

The aim, according to Stubbs, is to take some of the pressure out of planning.

“Our vendors share the same view and are doing everything possible to create an environment to inspire and reduce the cost and stress of planning and staging wedding celebrations and other special events,” he said. “There must be creativity to generate business and excitement. Staging this show for nearly four decades means little if we can’t continue to be innovative.”

Beyond the vendor booths, the show is designed to be immersive. Attendees will have access to food and champagne sampling, live entertainment, interactive experiences and the show’s signature fashion presentation.

The show’s signature theatrical-style fashion show will feature the latest gowns and formalwear by Diva House Bridal, Classic Formal Wear, designer Navado Dawkins’ Navea Atelier & Vow, and Bahamas Events & Sports (BES), the show’s organizer. Making their debut on stage are dancers from NuVision Dance Company.

While sampling delicious food and sipping all day on Liquid Courage, attendees will be thrilled as members of the audience participate in wedding demonstrations - like taking off the garter and first kiss - and other fun games and couple challenges for exciting giveaways.

Coordinator and fashion show choreographer Makeva Wallace said the in-person element is key.

“When meeting our vendors in person, it’s a chance to see who truly aligns with your vision, budget and personality. They want to earn your business.”

She added that this year’s fashion show will continue the show’s theatrical tradition.

“We’ve done our due diligence to select some stunning gowns, tuxedos and suits for this year’s fashion show. Our audience will be impressed. Everyone will love what we’ve planned with a romantic, fairytale theme.”

Guests will also be invited to participate throughout the event, with live wedding-style demonstrations, games and couple challenges taking place during the afternoon.

MC Nicole Henderson said organisers have also taken a more intentional approach to giveaways this year.

“We wanted to do something different this year to make sure most of the prizes go to persons who need them,” she said. “Persons can register and then wait to hear their names called at Sunday’s show.”

Doors open at 2pm, with organisers encouraging attendees to come ready to engage, ask questions and take full advantage of the access to vendors and opportunities available in one space.

Participating vendors include: Warwick Paradise Island Resort, BAF Cash N’ Go, NUA and Bahamas First Corporate Services Ltd., Fireworks Unlimited, Easy Payday, Colina Insurance Ltd., Liquid Courage, Sandyport Beach Resort, Family Guardian Insurance, Margaritaville Beach Resort Nassau, Reviv Bahamas and British Colonial Hotel.

Prizes and giveaways include: honeymoon stays at hotel resorts, including Harbour Breeze in Long Island courtesy of Beyond The Décor, a custom made $5,000 wedding gown from Diva House Bridal, venue space at Fusion Superplex, entertainment by Orbit 360 Bahamas, luxury transportation from SAS VIP Services, along with bridal make-up services, photography packages and limousine experiences.

Tickets for the show is at a cost of $60.

For more information contact bridalshow@bahamasevents.net