Cashier accused of stealing $2,500 granted bail

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A CASHIER accused of stealing $2,500 from a woman last year was granted bail yesterday.

Prosecutors allege that Kenya Smith, 29, along with others, stole $2,500 from Eula Cartwright and deposited the funds into her Commonwealth Bank account on August 27 2025.

Smith pleaded not guilty to charges of stealing and money laundering (acquisition) before Senior Magistrate Kendra Kelly Burrows.

Her bail was set at $1,500 with one or two sureties. She must sign in at Elizabeth Estates Police Station every Monday by 9pm.

Smith’s trial begins on May 4.

Sergeant Vernon Pyfrom prosecuted the case.