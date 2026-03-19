Darville Rejects Unions’ “Worst in Decades” Claim

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

HEALTH and Wellness Minister Michael Darville says he disagrees with union claims that Princess Margaret Hospital is in its worst state in decades, pointing to ongoing renovations at the facility and efforts to strengthen staffing levels.

Dr Darville said recent infrastructure problems at the hospital are “a direct result of shocks” from a system he says is bursting from the seams.

He said it has long been recognised that PMH has outgrown its capacity, adding that this is why the Davis administration has committed to building two state-of-the-art hospitals to expand healthcare services.

His comments follow recent criticism of the state of healthcare from the leadership of the Bahamas Nurses Union and the Consultant Physicians Staff Association.

BNU president Muriel Lightbourn and CPSA head Charelle Lockhart have both said PMH is in the worst condition they have seen in decades.

Dr Darville said “everyone is entitled to their opinion.”

“Despite individuals with their own opinion, we do have success stories at our hospitals, and our hospitals are currently going to be renovated while we expand the services for new hospitals in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas,” he said.

Ms Lightbourn has criticised health officials over what she described as delays in addressing longstanding grievantces.

She cited concerns over outstanding promotions, overtime, and mileage payments and said nurses are no longer prepared to wait.

Dr Darville acknowledged her concerns, saying his ministry is working with the public service commission to expedite these matters.

He attributed delays to vetting and lag in paperworks, but assured that the issues will be addressed.

“Unions are there to protect workers,” he added. “We believe that anytime there are workers who have been displaced, workers who have been overlooked, workers whose progress reports are not in on a timely basis, it is important for us to come to the table and we are at the table with the nurses union, and we are constantly at the table to address these concern.”

Regarding delayed payments to National Health Insurance providers, he said some payments have been made after meetings with affected providers and his ministry is working to resolve the issue and ensure that payments are timely.