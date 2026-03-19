Man accused of having child porn on his phone

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN accused of having child pornography on his phone was remanded to prison yesterday.

Prosecutors allege that Michelet Laguerre, 40, was found with videos of underaged children engaged in sexual acts on his phone while being investigated for an immigration matter on March 3 on Bacardi Road.

Although Laguerre, with the aid of a Creole translator, initially pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of child pornography before Magistrate Abigail Farrington, a not guilty plea was entered after he did not accept the facts of the case.

After the prosecution objected to bail due to his immigration status, he was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Laguerre returns to court for trial on May 21.