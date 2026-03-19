Man granted $5K bail after Paradise Island scooter clash

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN accused of injuring another man on Paradise Island after a collision between a scooter and an ATV last week was granted bail yesterday.

Prosecutors allege that Kenvardo Knowles, 26, caused dangerous harm to Dwight Mackey following a verbal altercation involving rival rental companies shortly after 4pm on March 12.

The victim was treated in the hospital for serious injuries.

Knowles pleaded not guilty to a charge of causing dangerous harm before Senior Magistrate Raquel Whyms.

He was granted bail of $5,000 with one or two sureties. As part of his bail conditions, he must sign in at Grove Police Station every Monday by 6pm. He was also warned not to contact any complainants or witnesses.

Knowles’s trial begins on April 23.

Terrell Butler represented the accused, while Sergeant 2257 Wilkinson prosecuted the case.