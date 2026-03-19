Marathon canvassing reveals mixed views on incumbent MP

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

CANVASSING the Marathon constituency reveals a mixed political landscape, with incumbent Progressive Liberal Party MP Lisa Rahming retaining solid grassroots support but facing concerns about visibility, infrastructure and youth engagement ahead of the next general election.

Residents interviewed across Ferdinand Drive, Arawak Court, Lucaya Circle, Ferguson Way and Palmetto Crescent pointed to Ms Rahming’s responsiveness and direct intervention in community matters as key strengths, even as others said they see gaps in her presence and broader development efforts.

Ms Rahming, who is seeking re-election, is expected to face Free National Movement candidate Dr Jaqueline Penn-Knowles.

For many residents, the incumbent’s accessibility continues to shape their support.

Emerson Wong, who has lived on Ferdinand Drive for 40 years, said he remains a supporter after backing the PLP in the last election.

“From she got in power, she do a lot, a lot more than the last MP, and she still doing a lot of work,” he said. “Any issues we sent to her she is deal with it.”

A Lucaya Circle resident, Mr Hanna, said Ms Rahming’s performance has secured his vote.

“Lisa Rahming is doing an awesome job,” he said. “In this general election, coming in May, she doesn't have to worry, she will get her seat back in Marathon. All Lisa Rahming has to do is come through here more often and let her presence be felt.”

“The Free National Movement candidate does not have a chance around here, I will say it how I see it. I am not loyal to the PLP, I am loyal to Lisa Rahming, the candidate for the Marathon.”

BJ, who has lived on Ferguson Way for four years, described Ms Rahming as a hands-on representative.

“I think she represents the constituency with pride, with sense, with dignity. She comes through, she helps others, we go there and ask for help, and she helps. Hopefully, if she gets another term, we see more of her than in the last term,” he said.

First-time voter Anton Hanna, 19, linked his support to personal assistance he received.

“The current representation here in Marathon has probably been the best that I have seen,” he said. “Lisa Rahming probably have been the best MP I have seen because when I was going off to college she helped my family to allow me to go off college, to allow me to experience the band life, especially when she set up the programme with Urban Renewal, she probably was one of the main reasons I was able to go off to college.”

“For this election coming, I will definitely be voting for Lisa Rahming.”

Calvin Wilson, a Palmetto Crescent resident of 30 years, also cited responsiveness.

“I saw Lisa Rahming one day and in a week she had a dumpster here, otherwise was Algernon Allen, otherwise I never see no MP,” he said.

“So far, I may vote for Ms Rahming because she seems down for everybody. I really like the work that she is doing and she is down for everybody.”

However, not all residents were convinced.

Angela McDonald, who has lived on Arawak Court for more than 50 years, said she remains undecided.

“I need to pray about it, and after I pray and the lord has shown me the direction in which I ought to go then I will be able to make up my mind,” she said.

“I know that my representative has, every time there is a special occasion, there is a visit, or there is some sort of token that we have received, but as far as seeing her and seeing what she is doing in the community, I do not know.”

She said she would like to see more focus on opportunities for young men and a more consistent presence in the constituency.

A Lucaya Circle resident, who asked not to be named, was more critical.

“I think poorly of the current MP because you don't see her when you're trying to reach out to her, you cannot find her, and certain things need to be done that she can clearly see need to be done and she ain't doing it,” he said.

“For example, certain areas need street lighting, but we don't have that. Some of these corners need to be paved. She needs to improve her connection with the youth. I don't see much going on with the youths. We have a lot of mature residents in the area. I don't see anything targeting them.”

The resident declined to say who he would support but suggested a shift away from traditional party loyalty.

“I used to be loyal to the PLP, but now I am a part of the new generation, educated, we ain't thinking like that no more. I don't want any money, I just want representation,” he said.

He added that he has not seen or engaged with the FNM’s candidate, reflecting concerns among some residents about the visibility of challengers so far.

At the same time, there are signs that alternative candidates may be drawing interest. The same resident said Coalition of Independents candidate Tyrone Greene appears to be gaining attention.

“From what I have been hearing, he is gaining traction,” he said.

Several residents who spoke anonymously expressed disillusionment with the political process, with some saying they may not vote, while others said they are open to alternatives outside the two major parties.