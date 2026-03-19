Police investigate suspected arson after two vehicles set on fire

POLICE in Grand Bahama are investigating the suspected arson of two vehicles that were set on fire on Tuesday.

Officers responded to reports of a fire at a residence in King’s Subdivision, Martin Town, where they observed a blue Nissan Note and a grey Ford Fusion engulfed in flames.

The fire was extinguished, but both vehicles were destroyed. No injuries were reported.

Police suspect arson and are appealing to anyone with information to contact authorities.