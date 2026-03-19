Prosecution closes case in 2017 double murder of teens

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

THE prosecution closed its case yesterday in the murder trial of two teenage boys who were shot and killed in Yellow Elder Gardens in 2017.

Prosecutors Shaneka Carey and Davina Pinder closed their case without calling their remaining witnesses in the trial of Deon Scavella, 30, before Justice Jeannine Weech-Gomez in the Supreme Court.

They allege that Scavella shot and killed Devonte Lindsey, 15, and Keishon Williams, 13, on March 19, 2017. Their bodies were later found on a dirt road off Graham Drive in Yellow Elder.

Before the prosecution closed its case, a report from Corporal Keith Lockhart was read into evidence.

In the report, Corporal Lockhart said he was on mobile patrol when he received information about the shooting.

He said that upon arriving at the scene, he saw the bodies of two young males lying on the ground. He added that he called police dispatch for backup, and officers later arrived to secure the scene.

Marianne Cadet represented the accused.

The matter continues next week.