South African worker hospitalised after Freeport scaffolding fall

A 47-year-old man from South Africa was left hospitalised on Tuesday after being injured at work.

Police said the man hurt himself after falling from construction scaffolding while repairing a vessel on the ground on a private maritime property on Queen’s highway Freeport.

Police did not say the extent of his injuries, but said he was taken to hospital where his condition was listed as serious but guarded.

The incident is the latest in a series of industrial accidents in recent months.

President of the Bahamas Contractors Association, Leonard Sands, recently said the spike in accidents highlights a troubling lack of on-site training

Meanwhile, labour officials have echoed calls for increased retraining across the sector.

Labour Minister Pia Glover-Rolle said the Department of Labour continues to actively inspect job sites and is exploring the use of drone technology, through the Organization of American States, to monitor and support safety at remote and large worksites.

“It is the job of our inspectorate to not only ensure that these safety measures are in place, but like I said, to ensure that there's training, to ensure that the organisation or the company is observing the proper protocols, and where there it is not happening, there are fines that are in place,” she told reporters last month.