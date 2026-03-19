Teen escapes attempted kidnapping after struggle on Lazaretta Road

A 13-year-old girl managed to fight off a would-be abductor while walking home from school on Tuesday, prompting a police investigation.

The girl reported that she was on Lazaretta Road shortly around 3.30pm when a small silver vehicle pulled up, police said.

An unknown man, described as heavily built with a dark brown complexion and curly hair, allegedly grabbed her arm and attempted to pull her into the vehicle.

During the struggle, the man’s face became exposed and the girl managed to break free, escaping unharmed.

She immediately informed her mother upon arriving home, and the matter was reported to police.

Police said investigations are continuing.