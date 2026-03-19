Tourism Minister confident despite global conflicts

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

TOURISM Minister Chester Cooper says he expects escalating wars in the Middle East to have “some” impact on the country’s tourism industry, but expressed confidence they will not significantly disrupt travel to The Bahamas as tourists opt for destinations closer to home.

“We've had to pivot many times before, and no doubt we'll continue to do so,” Mr Cooper told reporters outside the House of Assembly yesterday, speaking on the war’s impact.

Local airlines have warned travellers to brace for higher airfares amid rising global fuel prices driven by the conflict.

Meanwhile, some Family Island hotel operators say they are taking a “wait and see” approach as they monitor how tourism numbers may be affected.

The conflict has disrupted a key global energy transit route, pushing oil prices above $100 per barrel.

Prime Minister Philip Davis has said fluctuating prices will place pressure on electricity, transportation, and food costs, but stressed that existing reforms should help mitigate the impact.

Mr Cooper acknowledged that rising costs are inevitable, but said shifting travel patterns could work in the country’s favour.

“When there's uncertainty in the world, people tend to travel closer to home,” he said.

“They want to go on vacation still, but they travel nearby, so I anticipate that many of the Americans who may have gone farther away from home will now consider shorter trips to The Bahamas, which will be less expensive, relatively speaking, nearer to home, which creates more certainty.”

“But the reality is that these are challenging times. We've had the war in the Ukraine. We now have the war in the Gulf. This is going to create more uncertainty, but I anticipate this is something we are going to have to follow closely. Bahamasair and all of the other airlines must contend with the increase in the cost of fuel, so I expect that it will have some impact.”

He said officials will have to keep a close watch, but noted that tourism numbers have been performing strongly so far this year.

Mr Davis has said the government has been monitoring developments, engaging energy partners and planning for different scenarios.

He said policy changes introduced earlier in his administration have strengthened the country’s position, particularly energy reforms aimed at improving efficiency and managing risk.



