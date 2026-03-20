Customs and Immigration union sues over dependent insurance

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

A DISPUTE over insurance coverage for dependents of customs and immigration officers has escalated to the courts, with union leaders alleging a breach of the industrial agreement.

The Bahamas Customs Immigration and Allied Workers Union has taken legal action over restrictions affecting officers who joined after a certain year, saying they are not allowed to add dependents to the insurance policy.

Union president Deron Brooks said the matter has been adjourned to early next month, when preliminary arguments are expected to begin.

He said the legal dispute is separate from another issue raised by the union weeks ago, in which officers were unable to access parts of their insurance coverage, a problem he attributed to administrative issues between the employer and the insurance provider, not a policy change.

“They are saying that it is partially resolved now, so persons have now been able to resume accessing the insurance policy,” he said.

Mr Brooks said the outstanding dispute forms part of broader concerns raised by the union, including delayed promotions and unpaid overtime.

He said immigration officers are owed payments dating back to July 2025, while customs officers are owed from October 2025 to the present. Hesaid the industrial agreement requires overtime to be paid the month after the work is completed.

Mr Brooks again criticised the ministry, led by Minister Alfred Sears, for failing to respond to repeated requests for meetings.



