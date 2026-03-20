Eight workers injured after boat runs aground in rain

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

EIGHT people were injured in a boating accident involving workers travelling to Great Stirrup Cay early yesterday morning, according to Berry Islands Administrator Shandrose Thompson.

The Tribune understands the vessel ran aground amid limited visibility. The workers were employed by Norwegian Cruise Line and were en route to the cay when the incident occurred. Some reportedly suffered broken bones.

“From my report, about eight persons have been injured, all were transported to the local clinic, seen by doctors here, and then they were also chartered out by private flight receiving clinics that I believe to be Doctors Hospital,” Ms Thompson said.

She said ten people were on board. Of the eight injured, one is Bahamian and the others are expatriate workers.

Ms Thompson admitted the journey took place in darkness and rain, conditions that may have affected visibility and sea conditions. A photograph circulating on social media appeared to show the vessel partially grounded.

Ms Thompson said emergency and rescue services responded promptly, transporting the injured to the local clinic before they were airlifted to New Providence for further treatment.

Investigations into the cause of the accident are ongoing.



