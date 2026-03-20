Govt to host national conference on social media monetisation

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMIAN influencers may soon earn directly from major social media platforms as the government prepares to host a national conference aimed at unlocking monetisation opportunities in the sector.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis is expected to host the event at Baha Mar next week Sunday, bringing together influencers, industry professionals and international partners to address long-standing barriers to earning income on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and other platforms.

Director of Communications in the Office of the Prime Minister, Latrae Rahming, said the initiative reflects a commitment by the Davis administration to create pathways for Bahamians to be paid for their digital content.

Over the years, Bahamians have increasingly become part of the global influencer space, building audiences in areas such as fashion, food, music and lifestyle. However, many have struggled to monetise their platforms despite attracting large followings, as several major social media companies do not fully support payment systems in The Bahamas and the wider Caribbean.

Mr Rahming said the conference will bring together young and older influencers to explore solutions, while allowing direct engagement with global partners.

Representatives from major platforms and other international stakeholders are expected to attend the conference and provide guidance on how Bahamians can better position themselves to generate income from their online presence.



