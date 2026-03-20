Passengers recount scary belly landing at Eleuthera airport

By RASHAD ROLLE

and EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporters

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

PASSENGERS scrambled to safety after a Pineapple Air plane made a belly landing at Governor’s Harbour Airport yesterday, as smoke rose from the metal propellors which scraped along the runway.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority said the Beech 1900 aircraft experienced landing gear problems and became disabled on the runway after touchdown. Nineteen people were on board, and no injuries were reported. The incident prompted the airport's temporary shutdown, delaying other flights because planes could not access the runway.

Heather Carey, an Eleuthera resident who travels frequently between the island and New Providence, was among the passengers. She said the incident unfolded within seconds of landing, with little warning.

“There was a loud pop, and then there was this incredible scraping and loud noise that we were all kind of looking around,” she said. “At first, we thought a tire had popped. Then someone thought maybe the window had blown out.”

She said passengers only realised the seriousness of the situation as the aircraft slowed and smoke became noticeable.

Ms Carey said the aircraft began to veer more noticeably after the propellers struck the runway.

“The propellers hit, we started serpentining a little bit more,” she said. “That's the point where we were like, oh s**t, the landing gear is not there, we're on our belly.”

Passengers disembarked onto the runway using steps that were difficult to navigate due to the aircraft’s position.

“Being in row two, I actually stood to help everybody navigate the steps, because they were at a very awkward angle at that point, and asked to make sure everyone was okay, but there was nothing from anyone on the staff, other than telling us we weren't allowed to take pictures,” she said.

She said there was no communication from the cockpit before or after the landing, and no immediate checks on passengers once they exited the aircraft.

“The pilot, I don't know if there were two at the front or one. I know one came off, opened the steps for us. He actually then walked away to inspect what was going on so there was no one there to assist the passengers coming off. I will say, nobody asked, was there any injuries? There was no communication to the passengers.”

Emergency crews responded quickly, with a fire truck moving towards the aircraft. Passengers were directed into the terminal while officials dealt with the situation.

Despite the confusion, Ms Carey said passengers widely praised the pilot’s handling of the landing.

She said the aircraft came to a stop on the runway after the pilot attempted to steer it towards the turn-off but was unable to clear the runway.

Ms Carey raised concerns about communication on the aircraft, saying the intercom system is often difficult to understand. She called on regulators to ensure small airlines reinvest in their planes and their equipment to make them safer.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority said it is coordinating with the Civil Aviation Authority of the Bahamas and the Airport Authority as it investigates the incident. A preliminary report is expected within 30 days.