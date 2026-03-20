Police probe 98 cases of passport fraud

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

THE chief passport officer revealed yesterday that 98 suspected passport fraud cases have been referred to police, emphasising the office’s efforts to detect and weed out fraud.

Nicholas Symonette said internal reviews also identified possible staff involvement in some matters, which were referred for further action where evidence supported it. He said the police identified four people in connection with other fraudulent matters not included on the list.

His comments came after Free National Movement leader Michael Pintard told the House of Assembly that more than 250 fraudulent document cases were being probed, tabling what he described as a partial list that included e-passport matters. Mr Pintard is concerned about people using fraudulent identification documents to participate in the upcoming general election.

Mr Symonette confirmed the list tabled by Mr Pintard originated from the Passport Office, but said it reflected an earlier subset of referrals. He said he did not know where Mr Pintard’s figure of more than 250 cases came from.

Mr Symonette said the names were compiled during an internal review and formally referred to the Royal Bahamas Police Force, with each case supported by reports, sworn statements and internal audits. He said the list is ongoing and updated as new findings emerge, and was first sent to police last year.

“That list actually shows that we are doing our job to weed out fraud,” he said. “That list ensures that these things can be stopped before they even get anywhere else. So when we produce that list, and we present it to police for investigation, it's also given to the parliamentary registrar.”

He said some cases have led to court proceedings, directed questions about arrests, charges and convictions to the police.

He said an initial review in December 2024 found that some passport renewals had been approved under a Cabinet policy introduced in May 2019, which allowed applicants to submit a limited set of documents. While intended to speed up processing, he said the policy weakened the vetting process.

He said the department has since discontinued reliance on that policy and reinstated full verification procedures, while increasing collaboration with other government agencies.

During a separate press conference yesterday evening, National Security Minister Wayne Munroe said investigations found that several people were flagged for obtaining Bahamian passports unlawfully, including through fraudulent marriages, falsified birth certificates, irregular naturalisation records, false citizenship and immigration documents, and failures to follow the legal adoption process.

He said 27 people have been arrested, charged and brought before the courts, resulting in 21 cases, some involving multiple defendants. Two convictions have already been secured through guilty pleas, one plea agreement is being finalised, and the remaining matters are pending trial.

Parliamentary Commissioner Harrison Thompson defended the register yesterday, saying it is supported by safeguards that protect its integrity. He said the Parliamentary Registration Department works with agencies, including the Passport Office, when questions arise about a person’s eligibility to remain on the register.

He said people not entitled to be on the register will be removed in accordance with the law, noting that some names have already been removed while others are being addressed.

“There is no need to attack civil servants who are carrying out their duties carefully, professionally, and in the public interest,” Mr Thompson said.