Second fatal shooting by off-duty officer in two days

A SECOND fatal police-involved shooting involving an off-duty officer in two days has left a 48-year-old man dead, intensifying scrutiny of the use of force.

Police said the incident occurred shortly after 1am on Monday on Village Road. An off-duty officer was walking south with a group when he became involved in a verbal altercation with a motorist travelling north.

According to police, the motorist exited his vehicle armed with a cutlass and struck the officer in the back, causing injury. Police said the officer, fearing for his life, drew his service weapon and fired, fatally wounding the man.

Emergency medical services responded and determined the man showed no signs of life.

The injured officer was taken to hospital. His condition was not known up to press time.

A source said the deceased is 47-year-old Michael Russell and that the dispute began at the Beer Fest event on Montagu Beach.

The shooting follows Saturday’s fatal police-involved shooting involving a senior off-duty officer and an American worker outside Da Plantation Bar & Grill.

National Security Minister Wayne Munroe said the incident occurred on Village Road, where he believed there were cameras, and that police would investigate and determine whether a criminal probe is warranted.

“If somebody attacks you with a cutlass, not only the police but a private citizen, has a right to defend themselves,” he said. “I don’t know what the injuries are for the officer. I’m told that he is in hospital with injuries.

“I’m told that the gentleman in Da Plantation injury incident does not have injuries. It will depend on the threat that faces you. It’s governed by what is justifiable force set out in the penal code, and so as I say, the police will investigate.”

He said if authorities find grounds to bring charges, they will do so.

The latest incident marks the third fatal police-involved shooting this year involving an off-duty officer.

In February, 28-year-old Makavali Tinker was shot and killed by an off-duty officer on Kemp Road. Police Press Liaison Chief Superintendent Sheria King said at the time that a plain-clothes officer arrived at his Margaret Street residence and confronted an “unknown” male on the premises, but not inside the home.

However, The Tribune reported the deceased was known to the officer, and those close to Tinker said the two men had argued days earlier.



