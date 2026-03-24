US calls for justice without delay

THE United States Embassy has urged Bahamian authorities to ensure justice “without delay” after an American Pike Corporation worker was shot dead by an off-duty police officer on Saturday, as new details emerged suggesting the victim – who leaves behind a four-months pregnant wife – had only gone to the scene to pick up relatives.

Just 31 hours later, another fatal shooting involving an off-duty officer unfolded early Monday on Village Road near Montagu Beach - the third such killing by armed off-duty officers this year.

In Saturday’s shooting, dash camera footage from the Pike vehicle the victim was driving could prove critical, a close friend of his believes.

“He was not the type to be looking for trouble,” said the friend, adding that the victim, Cody Castillo, 31, had not even been inside Da Plantation Bar & Grill before the fatal shooting and could therefore not have been involved in any altercation with the off-duty officer, who is believed to be a superintendent.

“Cody’s baby brother and a cousin had been at Plantation for a drink and called him asking to be picked up,” the friend said. “He hadn’t even been at the bar. He was probably at the hotel talking to his wife or something. That’s the type of man he was. His wife Makayla is four months pregnant and he was super excited to become a father for the first time. They only got married last year.”

A US Embassy spokesperson told The Tribune: “We are closely following the case of the shooting death of a US citizen by an off-duty police officer last weekend. We note with deepest concern media reports that the officer followed the unarmed victim to his vehicle before fatally shooting him. We urge the government of The Bahamas to ensure the victim receives justice in this case without delay.”

Police have said the American worker, who was originally from Huntsville, Texas, was shot shortly before 6pm on Saturday after an altercation that began inside the bar moved outside. Officers said a man entered a vehicle and drove in a way the off-duty senior officer considered threatening, prompting him to fire a single shot.

But the victim’s friend disputed any suggestion he was involved in trouble.

“I’ve heard different stories about what happened, but it seems his brother, cousin and another friend, who all work for Pike, walked out when Cody arrived to pick them up,” the friend said. “The off-duty cop seems to have followed them out and then fired at Cody while he was behind the wheel. He may have stopped to talk to the guy, I really don’t know. But he is not the type to be looking for trouble. He was quiet and reserved - one of the most respectful guys I’ve ever met in my life.”

It is believed the officer shot Castillo through the vehicle’s side window - and not the front windscreen – as he passed.

“I’m pretty sure the dash cam will show exactly what happened,” the friend said. “I’m not sure who has the footage now - Pike, or the police, but that should provide all the evidence police need.”

In the aftermath, Castillo’s brother, cousin and another man were arrested for disorderly conduct but later granted bail and released.

“Cody’s brother and cousin went straight to the airport and caught a flight to Florida so they could try and comfort Makayla.

“She is in pieces, as you’d expect,” the friend said.

Grief has been compounded by the circulation of video from the scene.

“The video of Cody lying there dead in the street has been all over social media and his mother, sister and family have all seen in and are devastated,” he said. “It’s horrible. No one can believe this has happened.

“Family had to disable Makayla’s Facebook so she couldn’t get on and see it. That would break her.

“We’re all worried about her and the unborn baby. This just isn’t right.”

The friend added: “People are saying the cop who shot Cody was walking around and taking pictures of his body like he didn’t give a damn. I hope justice is done - that’s all I can say. Cody was a lovely guy and didn’t deserve to die.”

A video circulating on social media shows the victim lying on the ground near a Pike truck as onlookers gather. In the footage, one person says the worker “was not doing anything at the establishment,” while another voice adds: “He wasn’t even the one.”

A GoFundMe page created for the victim’s wife underscores the scale of the loss.

“Makayla and Cody’s love story was just beginning,” it states. “They married a year ago, and their hearts were full of hope as they prepared to welcome their first child— a baby boy due in August. Cody was working to support his family with PIKE Electric in the Bahamas. Then, in a moment that changed everything, Cody’s life was taken by senseless violence while he was working abroad.

“Makayla is now facing the unimaginable: grieving her husband while preparing to bring their son into the world alone. She’s overwhelmed by the sudden loss, the weight of funeral expenses and the uncertainty of how she’ll manage living costs and care for her baby without Cody by her side.”

The GoFundMe had raised more than $34k up to press time.

Yesterday, National Security Minister Wayne Munroe said he understands the restaurant had cameras.

“If they find anything to initiate a criminal investigation, they will,” he said. “If they don’t, they’ll forward a file on to the Coroner.”