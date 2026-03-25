52-year-old accused of raping his adult niece

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 52-year-old man accused of raping his 36-year-old niece in her home earlier this month was remanded to prison yesterday.

Prosecutors allege the defendant, whose name is being withheld to protect the identity of the victim, had sexual relations with his niece in Stapleton Gardens on the night of March 15.

The victim was allegedly awoken by the defendant touching her, after which he allegedly held her down and raped her.

The defendant was not required to enter a plea to incest before Magistrate Abigail Farrington. He was informed that his matter would proceed to the Supreme Court by way of a voluntary bill of indictment.

The accused was told of his right to apply for bail before the higher court.

He will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until the potential service of his VBI on July 22.