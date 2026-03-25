ALICIA WALLACE: Here's an idea for conferences...

LAST week, it was reported in this newspaper that the government would host a national conference at Baha Mar “aimed at unlocking monetisation opportunities in the sector.” Concerns have been raised about the event, from the level of inclusivity (or exclusion), to the decision to hold it at a foreign-owned resort.

In seeing the announcement of this conference, I immediately thought of several themes around which national conferences could, and should, be organized. I asked a few friends and colleagues to share their ideas for national conferences (which may benefit from government coordination) in The Bahamas.

One of my friends noted at the start, that the conference on monetizing content creation does not seem to be completely open to the public. “From what I understand,” they said, “the conference is not open to everyone. If this is true, it’s limiting, as it excludes smaller content creators or serves to discourage people interested in content creation.”

They also expressed concern about the punishment social media platforms levy against influencers focused on making the world a better place, calling out corporations and governments complicit in genocide, and both raising awareness and calling for action among followers. They suggested that this conference, and support from the government, would likely be focused on the “palatable" influencer.

“As we’ve seen in the last couple of years,” they continued, “some creators are using their influence to discuss important issues, and they’re being shadow banned, censored, demonetized, and even removed. There’s the obvious (and separate) conversation about the problematic issues with the platforms themselves, but where does that leave these content creators?”

Everyone I asked for input was enthusiastic in describing conferences they deem necessary. Only one person said they were not particularly bothered by the announcement of the conference on social media monetization. All the other contributors expressed disappointment at the decision to prioritize this topic at a time filled with urgent concerns.

Rather than (or in addition to) complaining about the social media monetization conference, let’s generate ideas for other conferences.





Aging

(a) "Aging and Alzheimer's in Small Island Developing States (SIDs).” This conference would include people from other SIDs to address the ongoing and worsening crisis of aging without developmental infrastructure of care to support patients and their families. How do we maintain the dignity and humanity of elderly people without compromising the productivity of the those in the workforce today and the hope of the future? This conference is an opportunity to explore dementia villages and the potential for industry development in the Family Islands, employing healthcare workers and increasing quality of life of elderly people in need of 24-hour care.





(b) “Aging with Dignity: A National Blueprint for Elder Care & Caregiver Support.” This would be a practical, solutions-focused conference mapping the full spectrum of elder care services--from home health, adult day programs, and mobile labs, to hospice and respite car--while equipping families to navigate the public health system with clarity. It would directly address the urgent gaps in support for both vulnerable seniors and overwhelmed caregivers, turning scattered resources into a coordinated, accessible system that actually works in real life.





Environment and Sustainability

(a) “Safeguarding Against the Apocalypse: Food Security in The Bahamas.” This conference would be organized around one big question: If and when the “apocalypse” happens, how are we to sustain ourselves? Food security is already a challenge under our current circumstances. This is a question that needs our attention.





(b) “Climate Change: Preparing for the inevitable.” At this conference, we face a question: How are we preparing for the possibility of a complete environmental catastrophe? It is possible for The Bahamas to be submerged partially or even completely. Predictions indicate that we will face significant sea level rise by 2050. Are we preparing an ark? Has the government even considered climate relocation? Small Island Developing States are purchasing land in other countries. It’s not enough to sound the alarm. We need to prepare.





(c) “Solar and Alternate Energy.” This conference would focus on technology services, solutions, and providers, and it would be aimed at connecting the Caribbean to the future.





National Development

(a) “The Bahamas in 2073: A Diaspora Think-Tank.” This conference calls on participants to envision one century of independence. If the experiment in a sovereign Bahamian state party achieved 100 years of self-determination, what will our geopolitical, cultural and economic landscape be? This conference is important, as it is linked to the broad vision to achieve a centennial goal of nationhood. What would sustainability mean for a successful Bahamas (as opposed to the antithesis—a failed state)? What needs to be cultivated? What needs to be prioritized? What grit and effort do we need to produce six generations of independent Bahamians (as opposed to being reabsorbed by another nation, the sea, or other threats)? This conference demands a clear-eyed long-haul look into the unknown of a democratic experience for our archipelagic society. (Natasha Knowles)





(b) "Regional Solidarity.” This conference asks a question we have not yet fully engaged. How do we support our Caribbean neighbours? For example, the aggression we are witnessing with Cuba, and what is happening in Haiti. This is important because the answer is not sending armed forces, as we have been doing, to cause more issues. There must be support for local solutions. Are we solidifying a bloc that will buffer what will come inevitably?





(c) “Taking Tourism to the People.” The conference would connect potential tourism stakeholders directly with hotel owners, operators, and managers to grow ideas and opportunities. It would provide access to tourism funders and owners, bypassing gatekeepers, governments and middlemen for more coherent and realistic conversations on the evolving tourism landscape.





History

(a) “Learning and Recording Our Recent Past.” We need legal expertise on property rights. Why are there so many abandoned buildings? We need to gain insight as to why the land issue is so different in The Bahamas and the Caribbean from North America. People want to trace heritage and feel tied to land, but the current system leaves many of us without those ties. We also suffer from insufficient knowledge of our family origins. We need to bridge the gap. (Lisa Lawlor Feller)





Science

(a) Conferences on the sciences. We need more conferences in this field, supported by University of The Bahamas and University of The West Indies, to help people. High school and undergraduate college science fairs for students to display their work and research would be beneficial for students and professionals in the field. Conferences providing a platform to share knowledge and ideas would spark more interest in the sciences. Health fairs featuring NHI and other health services would be great. (Marjahn Finlayson)





Governance

(a) “Transparency in The Bahamas.” This conference would be a space for all of the organisations with an interest in freedom of information, public transparency, and accountability to review the government’s work. It would be live-streamed so the public can participate in frank assessment of progress.





(b) “Civic Responsibility in Government Offices.” Similar to the Future of Democracy conferences held at the University of The Bahamas, this conference would make clear the duties of every government office, including services and the documents required. It would introduce ideal function and present at least one example of a government agency that is getting it right.





(c) “Transportation Solutions.” The culture of the road is taking lives, both directly and indirectly, from all of the stress and lost time and wages.





(d) Environmental governance conference. Government and quasi-governmental agencies will discuss legislation, monitoring, enforcement, fees and fines related to environmental protection. Local advocates, environmental professionals, students and educators will be a allowed to see the presentations, and a panel will be held for questions. (Dr. Ancilleno Davis, @SciPerspective)





(e) Transparency conference. Government-led conference with a series of presentations on how to access government information in various ministries. Discussion of the various elements of the Freedom of Information Act (Dr. Ancilleno Davis, @SciPerspective)





Social Justice

(a) “Menstrual Health and Hygiene.” This conference would connect Bahamians with manufacturers, service providers, marketers, advocates, and policy makers to assess needs and ensure equal and equitable access to free and affordable feminine hygiene products.





(b) “Human Rights-Based Governance.” This conference, co-hosted by University of The Bahamas (given its relative neutrality and role in advancing development), would generate preliminary actions toward ensuring human rights principles are embedded in public sector governance. This conference is important, as good governance is key to ensuring that human rights for all--including marginalized/underrepresented groups--are realized in accordance with international human rights standards. It would be open to all, including civil society organizations, youth, students, public sector representatives, private sector representatives, academics, and diplomatic corps who are interested in meaningfully contributing to an open dialogue and participating in capacity-building workshops. This forum would be designed to lead to real-world improvements in the quality of life, public service delivery, and social cohesion for residents and citizens in The Bahamas. It would provide a platform for interested and affected stakeholders to discuss method and process. (Aneesah Abdullah)





(c) “Education Reform.” This conference would bring together key stakeholders to develop coordinated, evidence-based solutions to the most urgent challenges in The Bahamas. Without this level of focus and collaboration, meaningful progress in this critical area will remain limited. (Kendra Ferguson)

In addition to the recommended conference themes, one person said, “I also want us to have conferences in church halls and community centres or local parks so that we stop handing all of the tax payers’ money to foreign owned companies! I want us to believe in Bahamians.”

What conferences would you like to see held, delivering clear outcomes?